Berenberg Bank Downgrades Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank began coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schindler currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $293.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.18 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.