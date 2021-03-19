Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

