Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $408.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $7,284,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,889 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 429.4% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 226,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

