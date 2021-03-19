Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack Sells 500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $27,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. 6,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

