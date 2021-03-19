BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 318,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,851,731 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $57.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

