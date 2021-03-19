BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock Price Up 17.1%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 470,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 345,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get BioCardia alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.