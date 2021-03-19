Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post sales of $3.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $8.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.69 million, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $17.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bionano Genomics.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 15,623,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,456,438. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

