Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.29. 19,838,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 76,762,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

