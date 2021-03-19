BioSyent (CVE:RX) PT Set at C$7.00 by Raymond James

BioSyent (CVE:RX) has been assigned a C$7.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE RX opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.28. BioSyent has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$8.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.39 million and a P/E ratio of 22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.99.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

