Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BVS opened at $14.78 on Monday. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Bioventus Company Profile

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

