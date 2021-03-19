Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $19.12 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $355.02 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for about $19.12 or 0.00032609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

