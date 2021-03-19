Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $2,321.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

