BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $11,841.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00257577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

