Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by TheStreet

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BKI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

BKI opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

