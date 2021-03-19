BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.97% of Financial Institutions worth $28,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 343.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.27 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

