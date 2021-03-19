BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $27,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

