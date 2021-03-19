BlackRock Inc. Has $30.95 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.89% of The Lovesac worth $30,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $2,408,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,119 shares of company stock valued at $34,169,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $843.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.92, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

