BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $29,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

