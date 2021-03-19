BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 123,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $31,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

