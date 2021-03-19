Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 672137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

