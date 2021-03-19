Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 113.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.