BMO Capital Markets Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.86.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at C$9.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.