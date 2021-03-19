BMO Capital Markets Increases Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$8.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$6.19 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$603.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

