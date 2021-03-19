BNP Paribas Downgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

