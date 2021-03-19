Boku’s (BOKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

LON BOKU opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.73. The company has a market cap of £491.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

