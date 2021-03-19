Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 3.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 20.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 65.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 52,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,526,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded down $38.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,308.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,225.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,013.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

