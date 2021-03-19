Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.47.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$37.26 on Monday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

