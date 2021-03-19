Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 7,603 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David A. Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.19 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

