Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Shares Down 0.8%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bouygues SA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

