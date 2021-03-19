Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 426,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,000. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF makes up about 2.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUR. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 96,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of TUR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,262. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

