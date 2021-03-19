Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 180,000 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. Ballard Power Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,596. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

