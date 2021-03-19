Brian Oreilly Buys 1,000 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $10,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SPOK remained flat at $$10.98 during trading hours on Friday. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,526. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spok by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Spok by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Spok by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

