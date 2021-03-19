Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 150,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,529,621. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.