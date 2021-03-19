Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 765,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,198,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.23. 318,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

