Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,424 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $85,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $239.12. 60,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,820. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

