Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,052 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $241.01. 265,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,684. The firm has a market cap of $282.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

