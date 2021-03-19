Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $56.67 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 3.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $56,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $224.41. 68,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

