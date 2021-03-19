Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $998,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $2,643,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

