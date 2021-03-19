Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of -569.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

