Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.87 Million

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post $374.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.65 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $343.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,644.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $19.17.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

