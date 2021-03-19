Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.67). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,626. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.