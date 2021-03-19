Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Post -$0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.67). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,626. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

