Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post $97.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.01 million and the highest is $101.08 million. Euronav reported sales of $383.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $648.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.99 million to $680.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $861.35 million, with estimates ranging from $838.04 million to $884.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

