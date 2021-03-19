Brokerages Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT remained flat at $$1.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 503,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

