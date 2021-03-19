Brokerages Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.34). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,930 shares of company stock valued at $360,127 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRIX opened at $38.12 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

