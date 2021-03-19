Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,521,655.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $19.37 on Thursday, hitting $317.55. 2,151,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.27. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $131.07 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

