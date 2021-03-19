Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 132,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,266. The firm has a market cap of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.95. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 359.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 144.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

