Brokerages Anticipate Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.64. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 355.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

WY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.