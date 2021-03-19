Brokerages Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 2,230,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,340. The company has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.