Brokerages Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report $129.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Cree reported sales of $215.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $610.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $616.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $665.52 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $788.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.54. 33,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. Cree has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

