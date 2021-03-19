Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 144.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 5,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,180. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

